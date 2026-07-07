Growth for Graham in latest results

Incoming Graham CEO Courtney McCormick

The results reflect, the company says, strong performances across its building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment businesses, underpinned by disciplined project selection, operational excellence and continued investment in long-term client relationships.

Jonathan Hall, chief operating officer, said, "These results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our business and the breadth of opportunities available across our chosen markets. The quality of projects and frameworks secured during the year provides excellent visibility and gives us confidence in the future."

Graham also announced that its CEO, Andrew Bill, will retire in August after four decades with the business. He will be replaced by Courtney McCormick, who has been group CFO for the last 12 years.

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