Growth targets for Premier's new MD

David Harris (left) and the man he succeeds, Eugenio de Sa

His target is to increase turnover from £65m to £100m in three years for parent company Waco International Holdings Pty.

David Harris takes over from Eugenio de Sa, who is retiring after more than 20 years in the business but will remain as executive chairman of Premier Modular until the end of 2020.

David Harris joined Premier as a director in 2011 to lead its permanent offsite construction division. In 2018 he became divisional director with responsibility for Premier’s modular hire business, where he secured a £50m contract to provide 38,000m2 of site accommodation for the Hinkley Point C project. This was Premier’s largest ever project, involving the manufacture and installation of more than 900 modules.

“Eugenio is leaving a fantastic legacy,” Mr Harris said. “His leadership, commitment and passion for the business have made Premier the force it is today. Our financial performance is one of the strongest in the offsite sector. We have achieved significant growth in the last eight years, taking Premier to a £65m turnover business. We have increased market share in our core sectors – commercial, industrial, education, and healthcare – and are diversifying into new markets such as residential. We are also expanding into new geographical areas, for example building on the success of our hire business in London to supply construction site accommodation to contractors across the UK.”

He added: “Key to our success has been our extremely flexible approach. We offer a full range of design, offsite manufacturing, fitting out and construction services to both contractors and clients. We are also committed to innovation and are developing new building products for hire to meet evolving customer needs.

“We have a clear vision and strategy for the next phase in our growth and have ambitious plans to increase turnover to £100m in three years, providing a healthy return for shareholders.”

Eugenio de Sa said, “We are delighted that David is taking full responsibility for leading Premier and for the continued delivery of our strategic growth plan. This is a really exciting phase in the history of the business which is one of the longest established and most successful offsite specialists in the UK.”

