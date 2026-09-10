Kier to build Herts specialist school

The new single storey school will create 100 dedicated places for pupils aged 11 to 19, helping meet demand for specialist education provision.

The project was procured through Pagabo's major works framework. The 3,263 sq m school will be built on a 1.34ha greenfield site, as an extension of Amwell View School in Stanstead Abbotts. It will provide accessible, inclusive and purpose built learning environments tailored to individual student needs.

The school has been designed to support students’ wellbeing, independence and accessibility. A single-storey teaching block will support ease of movement across the site, while specialist spaces and outdoor learning areas will help create a stimulating environment that promotes social, emotional and educational development.

Once complete, the school will employ around 65 full-time staff and will include a new car park with 63 parking bays and 15 electric vehicle charging points.

A ground breaking ceremony was held this week.

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