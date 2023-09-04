Mike Halliday

Mike Halliday returns to Spencer Group as managing director for rail from Network Rail, where he has served as a route delivery director for the last six years.

He first joined Spencer in 1996 and over the course of 11 years he helped to grow it into a tier one contractor and was made a main board director.

He left Spencer in 2007 to work as a private consultant and then joined Story Engineering as rail director. By 2015 it too had become a tier one contractor and had increased its turnover by 300%.

He joined Network Rail in 2017 after a stint as infrastructure division lead at Wood Group.

Mike Halliday said: “I’m delighted to be joining Spencer Group, which has a reputation for innovation and engineering excellence. I’ve spent the last six years with Network Rail, developing supply chain strategy and delivering projects – and will draw on this experience to grow and align Spencer’s rail division.

“My focus will be on the upfront development side of the business, and on realising the full potential of its internal design capabilities. I’m committed to ensuring that we truly align with and understand our clients, avoiding change and unnecessary delays in delivery.”

He added: “I’ve spent most of my career as a contractor – but, after joining Network Rail, I gained invaluable client-side experience. Six years later, I’m confident that I understand the organisation’s requirements – and the needs of other rail clients. I began my rail career with Spencer Group and know that meeting these needs is in its DNA. Now, I’m really looking forward to shaping and building our rail offering with the help of my team.”

