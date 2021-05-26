Hammersmith & Fulham brings in Kier for £75m fire safety works

Kier Places has secured a five-year contract for a programme of capital works across Hammersmith & Fulham’s stock of approximately 17,000 council homes.

There is also the opportunity to extend the contract by an additional two years.

Work to be delivered includes remedial fire-works including risers, sprinklers and external façade remediation, as well as high-value, complex voids comprising of extensions, kitchen and bathroom replacements and new window installations.

The appointment follows a two-year relationship with the council, where Kier Places has been installing new fire doors to properties across the borough. Kier Places has also recently won fire safety works for London Borough of Hounslow and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

