Hardy dumps Renew for Balfour Beatty

Louise Hardy

Louise Hardy was appointed a non-executive director of Renew in December 2021 but has now had a better offer.

Renew issued a statement saying that she “has resigned with immediate effect to take up a non-executive position at another listed company”.

Balfour Beatty then revelaed that she had joined their board.

Louise Hardy is also a non-executive director of Crest Nicholson, Genuit Group (formerly Polypipe) and Severfield, as she was when she accepted the Renew position. So far, she has retained these other directorships and just parted from Renew.

In her executive career, chartered civil engineer Louise Hardy was Aecom’s European project excellence director. Before that, she was infrastructure director at Laing O'Rourke.

On joining the Balfour Beatty board, she said: “Operating in favourable infrastructure markets, stimulated by strong government investment, Balfour Beatty provides an opportunity for exposure to the landmark infrastructure schemes across the UK, US and Hong Kong that first attracted me to this sector."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk