Hart Builders appoints construction director

Giblett’s previous roles include contracts director for Graham Construction and operations manager for Miller Construction.

“We are delighted to have Craig join the Hart Builders’ leadership board,” said managing director Andy Mallice. “Craig’s experience makes him an excellent addition to our team as we drive forward the group’s expansion plans and offering.”

Hart has set what it describes as ambitious growth targets to deliver significant developments for the public and private sectors throughout the east of Scotland.

Giblett added: “I’m delighted to be part of a highly reputable construction company that has ambitious growth plans. I’m looking forward to streamlining and developing key processes and people to deliver the various landmark projects that Hart have in the pipeline, whilst working alongside a highly skilled workforce and ambitious leadership team. I believe this role will be hugely rewarding.”

