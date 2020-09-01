Hart wins Leith Links housing contract

The housing development will be on the site of the historic Edinburgh Roperie & Sailworks Company.

The announcement, which follows a land deal secured by the Cruden Group, involves a £25m development that will be delivered in partnership with PfP Capital. The project will see 151 new homes built.

It will be the fifth project that Hart Builders is delivering as part of the Ropeworks development.

The Ropeworks has been designed to create open spaces and provides direct access to the 46 acre Leith Links, where a new landscaped park and extended allotments will offer outdoor spaces.

The new homes will be built in four blocks are are due to complete in spring.

Steven Simpson, chief executive officer at Hart Builders, said: “We are pleased to continue our strong working relationship with PfP Capital to deliver this significant project in Leith to bring quality affordable homes to the area.”

PfP capital fund director William Kyle said: “We are pleased to be working with Hart Builders on the delivery of 151 homes for mid-market rent, bringing new life to this vibrant part of the city at the Ropeworks development. We look forward to delivering these high quality, affordable rental homes to the market as part of our partnership with the Scottish government, and to helping bring this historic site back to life.”

