Hartwell unveils £100m Digbeth plan

Proposal for redevelopment of the old Phoenix iron works in Digbeth

Phoenix Yard is to be a landmark mixed-use scheme in the centre of Digbeth.

Architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris have drawn up plans to develop an under-used 2.8-acre site to provide 260,000 sq ft (24,228 sqm) of media and educational space, commercial floorspace, 240 new homes units, retail space and public realm.

The designs are said to ‘pay homage’ to the site’s industrial history as Phoenix ironworks.

Developer Hartwell has launched a public consultation for local residents and businesses to comment on the plans ahead of submitting a hybrid planning application to Birmingham City Council.

Joanne Churchill, group property manager at developer Hartwell, said: “In recent years Digbeth has benefitted from significant investment and is recognised by Birmingham City Council as a key growth area. This scheme has been designed with this investment and the wider ambitions for Birmingham in mind. The potential delivery of media and educational space will support the continuing growth of BBC Midlands HQ and its ecosystem following the BBC’s multi-million-pound investment into the area. Similarly, new homes will complement the site’s location in Digbeth’s creative centre. This will be supported by excellent connectivity, which is enhanced by nearby major transport investments including HS2’s Curzon Street Station and the Metro Eastside extension.

“We look forward to receiving comments on the proposals from local residents and businesses, with feedback set to help inform our final planning application.”

Ridge, Cundall, Hoare Lea, Macfarlane & Associates and Newmark make up the rest of Harwell’s team on the project.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk