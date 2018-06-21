HB Reavis recruits construction director

Joe Martin

Joe Martin takes responsibility for leading all future and existing HB Reavis construction activities in the UK, including the 945,000 sq ft Elizabeth House scheme next to Waterloo station.

Before joining HB Reavis, he was Argent’s head of construction for the King’s Cross development. He joined Argent in 2013 after 19 years with Kier.

Joe Martin said: “HB Reavis is a high calibre developer with a strong track record for delivering quality schemes across Europe, and partnering with some of the world’s best architects, as well as a blue chip client list. I’m delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time, with Elizabeth House on the horizon, and an existing portfolio of great Central London projects.”

Deputy chief executive Radim Rimanek said: “We look forward to welcoming Joe on board to strengthen our leadership team that has already delivered three high-profile London office developments in the last six months. His expertise with projects of large scale and complexity is what we need for our ambitious future developments in London.”