HBC completes child health centre in Sheffield

The 43,000 sq ft project at Sheffield's Olympic Legacy Park, delivered in partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, brings together global clinical expertise within modern, technology-enabled spaces. It will play a leading role in transforming children’s healthcare for the NHS in the UK and internationally, driving the development of innovative healthcare technologies and supporting their adoption to improve outcomes for children and young patients.

It targets a BREEAM Excellent rating, with sustainability embedded throughout its design and construction.

Funded by Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity the facility represents a major collaborative investment in the future of children’s healthcare in the region.

It will also play a key role in supporting the Government’s long-term ambition to improve healthcare by moving care closer to communities, making greater use of digital technology, and focusing on prevention as well as treatment.

Ruth Brown, chief executive at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said, “The completion of Sheffield Children’s newest building, The Spark, is an important milestone for children and young people everywhere. As we celebrate 150 years of Sheffield Children’s, we are proud to open a new facility that will transform care today while also becoming the home of the National Centre for Child Health Technology, helping shape the future of children's healthcare for generations to come.

“The Spark has been shaped through partnership, ambition and a shared belief that every child deserves the very best healthcare. Working with children and young people, clinicians, colleagues who support our services, and our construction partner, HBC Construction, we have designed and delivered a new space that will help us in our mission to create healthier futures for children and young people.”

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