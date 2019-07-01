HDR buys HPF

HPF Group chairman and CEO Paul Flatt will join HDR

The acquisition also includes subsidiaries Andrew Reid, Bradbrook Consulting and Concentre Consulting.

HPF Group is an independent engineering consultancy with more than 500 members of staff across 10 offices. Its services include mechanical, electrical and plumbing; civil and structural engineering; and management of commissioning. Particular specialisms include high-rise ‘smart’ buildings, ‘green’ building design and data centres.

“HPF brings strong client relationships and specialised skill sets to HDR that, when combined with our capabilities, offer tremendous possibilities,” said HDR chairman and CEO Eric Keen. “By combining our teams of professionals, we will develop a stronger building engineering practice globally.”

HDR has more than 10,000 employees, in more than 200 locations around the world.

“HDR is the perfect strategic fit for Hurley Palmer Flatt Group,” said HPF Group chairman and CEO Paul Flatt, who will join HDR as managing director of its Hurley Palmer Flatt business.

