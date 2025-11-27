HE Services places £25m Komatsu order

he new machines range from 1.5-tonne excavators up to 49 tonners

The £25m order with dealer Marubeni-Komatsu is one of the biggest that HE Services has ever placed and represents a substantial fleet upgrade.

The 250+ new machines range from compact 1.5-tonne excavators to 49-tonne models, and will be used to replace and upgrade the existing fleet across the hire company’s nationwide network.

Plant and transport manager Richard Stevens said: "This investment demonstrates our ongoing promise to provide the highest standard of machines to our customers. Komatsu equipment is known for its performance, reliability and operator comfort. These new additions will further strengthen our ability to serve the growing demands of the construction and infrastructure sectors throughout the UK."

Deliveries of the new machines will take place in stages, continuing into next year. As they arrive, the machines will be distributed across HE Services’ network of 11 depots, including Ashford, Cardiff, Durham and Daventry.

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