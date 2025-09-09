HE Simm prepares for administration

HE Simm, founded in 1948, is a family-run mechanical and engineering contractor with offices in Liverpool, London and Manchester.

This time last year the family business was talking up its prospects after coming through some hard times. Its most recent accounts, filed in October 2024, showed a pre-tax loss of £10.3m for the 17 months to 31st December 2023 on turnover of £118m.

As we reported at the time, the 2023 results were dogged by inflationary pressures on fixed price contracts and several legacy projects in London, which accounted for the majority of the loss. A subsequent restructuring of the business had seen management structures streamlined and a return to profitability was expected.

However, after 77 years of trading, it has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

Gareth Simm, grandson of founder Ernie Simm, is the company’s chief executive. His brother Greg is managing director and two other Simms are also directors.

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