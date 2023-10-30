Headingley Park conversion reaches last leg

Headingley Park was once an office park but is now residential

An additional 70 apartments will be created at Stockdale House, the fifth and largest building on the site.

Headingley Park is an office to residential conversion scheme in which four office buildings have already been converted to create 152 residential units. This final phase of 70 units at the fifth building, Stockdale House, will take the overall development to 222 units. Work has started following the NHS vacating the offices in the six-storey building.

Main contractor is My Group, under an £8m contract, with completion set for summer 2024.

Stockdale House is being converted under the last major permitted development (PD) prior approval issued in Leeds.

Addington Capital principal Martin Roberts f said: “The Stockdale House development completes the conversion of Headingley Park from an in-town office park to a 100% residential development. We believe that this is an exemplar for permitted development conversion of offices to residential and a road map for future schemes.”

He added: “Given the falling demand for offices and the increased costs of making those properties energy efficient, we believe a relaxation of the size limit of new PD conversion, currently up to 1,500 sqm, would be a fast way to increase the supply of much needed residential from brownfield sites, with a low embedded carbon solution.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk