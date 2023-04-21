Health sector acquisition for Portakabin

Darwin took 20 weeks to put up this 10,000 sqm wing for University Hospital Wales

Darwin Group make modular buildings specifically for the healthcare sector, with 200 employees and revenues of £80m last year.

Darwin Group is the only modular or ‘modern methods of construction’ design and build main contractor on the ProCure23 lots of Crown Commercial Service’s framework. It is also on the NHS Shared Business Services modular building framework and the Department for Education schools construction framework.

Last year it secured "significant" funding from private equity firm Kartesia. [See our previous report here.]

Portakabin described it purchase – price undisclosed – as “a highly strategic acquisition” aligning with its strategic growth ambitions.

Portakabin chief executive Dan Ibbetson said: “This union between two of the most respected offsite modular builders in their respective fields is an exciting development for both Portakabin and Darwin Group. We are both passionate about providing the healthcare sector with the most comprehensive range of market-leading products and services, particularly given the considerable pressures on our healthcare professionals today.”

Darwin Group chief executive (and owner until now) Richard Pierce said: “An incredibly strong culture runs through the DNA of both businesses, and our commitment to delivering quality healthcare facilities allowing clinicians to enhance patient care makes this a natural fit. We are truly excited to start working together to continue delivering outstanding buildings for our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk