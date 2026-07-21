Heidelberg gets Somerset OK for quarry reopening

Site preparations are now set to get underway this autumn ahead of Westdown quarry’s scheduled reopening in the second half of 2027. Once fully operational the quarry will focus on supplying local demand, with nearby rail-connected Whatley quarry focusing on supplying national markets by rail.

Trystan Mabbitt, consenting and development manager at Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “Finalising the Section 106 agreement with Somerset Council is the culmination of seven years of work to secure much-needed supplies of limestone.

“Looking ahead, there is still a lot to be done ahead of Westdown being fully operational. We are now preparing the relevant management plans and licenses needed to allow us to discharge planning conditions, appoint contractors and prepare the site.”

The approved Westdown quarry scheme sees the quarry limited to within its former boundary and includes the retention of hedgerows and woodland on the edge of the site. In addition, the planting of native broadleaved trees and shrubs on the screening bunds for ecological enhancements, together with the upfront creation of 44-acres of additional habitat, will see the creation of species rich connected woodland and grassland.

“Our successful application is based on reopening the quarry using modern practices and providing a progressive and final restoration plan,” added Mabbitt.

“Combined aggregate volumes for both Whatley and Westdown quarries will remain the same as the current permitted levels for Whatley, which will focus on supplying national demand by rail. This approach will help to cut carbon emissions and keep HGVs away from local villages and reflects our commitment to being a good neighbour.”

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