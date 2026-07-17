Heidelberg takes the heat off power sector

The Power range targets projects like data centres, battery storage, substations, and wind and solar farms.

The range includes PowerCrete, which the materials producer calls a unique, first to market, high-performing concrete with a thermal conductivity of 2.5W/km, claimed as the highest of any concrete available in the UK.

It also includes PowerSand CBS and CBS Extra, cement bound sands compliant with ENA TS 97-1, the Energy Networks Association's standard for cable installation backfill materials. The range is completed by cable backfill, gel bedding materials and heat-conducting grout.

“Heat generation can be an issue with underground cabling,” said Daniel Clayton, technical director, concrete at Heidelberg Materials UK. “As the cable temperature rises, so does the resistance, leading to transmission loss.

“Effective thermal management is critical to the long-term reliability and resilience of the cable network, and we offer the highest performing, and most comprehensive range of products in the market.”

Products from the Power range have already been used on major UK infrastructure projects including Hinkley Point C, National Grid substations and Hornsea offshore wind farm.

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