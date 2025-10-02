Heidelberg wins Sizewell C concrete supply deal

Heidelberg Materials will supply approximately 35,000 cubic metres of concrete to Sizewell C over the next seven months, initially from its Ipswich concrete plant.

The concrete is being used to construct the initial phase of the cut-off wall, which will run around the perimeter of the site of the new Sizewell C nuclear power station. The structure, which is comprised of concrete panels and a plastic wall, will extend more than 50 metres into the ground. It will create a watertight barrier to enable around four million cubic metres of earth to be excavated from the site to allow construction of the two reactor units.

Heidelberg is also installing a mobile batching plant at the Sizewell C site, which is expected to be operational by the end of the year. The concrete contains admixtures from Sika to ensure workability, allow a longer window for placing and compaction and inhibit the ingress of groundwater.

“Our nuclear team has wide-ranging experience in the sector and is sharing best practice and lessons learned from our close involvement in supplying Hinkley Point C over the last decade,” said Sean Hunter, head of nuclear operations at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“Throughout the past 12 months we have supported the Sizewell C team, in collaboration with our supply partners, to develop and trial the concrete mix, supporting the project’s objective to deliver Sizewell under intelligent replication of Hinkley.”

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