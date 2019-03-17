Heijmans extends scope of Dutch motorway scheme

Its new design and construct contract is in addition to the Phase 1 work for Directorate-General for Public Works & Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat). The latest win brings Heijmans’ total for the A1 Apeldoorn – Azelo project to €175m.

The additional contract includes the design and construction for the widening of the A1 between Deventer and Deventer-East to a dual carriageway with the three traffic lanes and an emergency lane in both directions. In addition, the road section between Rijssen and the Azelo interchange will be expanded to a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction. The combined length of the two sections is approximately 12km. Widening was originally planned for 2024-2028.

Increasing freight traffic is causing a great deal of delay on the A1 East between Apeldoorn and Azelo. This section is a key connection between economic areas in the Netherlands and beyond.