TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 18 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Heijmans extends scope of Dutch motorway scheme

Heijmans extends scope of Dutch motorway scheme

22 hours Heijmans has won a further €45m of work on the widening of the Apeldoorn – Azelo A1 motorway in the Netherlands.

Its new design and construct contract is in addition to the Phase 1 work for Directorate-General for Public Works & Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat). The latest win brings Heijmans’ total for the A1 Apeldoorn – Azelo project to €175m.

The additional contract includes the design and construction for the widening of the A1 between Deventer and Deventer-East to a dual carriageway with the three traffic lanes and an emergency lane in both directions. In addition, the road section between Rijssen and the Azelo interchange will be expanded to a dual carriageway with three lanes in each direction. The combined length of the two sections is approximately 12km. Widening was originally planned for 2024-2028.

Increasing freight traffic is causing a great deal of delay on the A1 East between Apeldoorn and Azelo. This section is a key connection between economic areas in the Netherlands and beyond.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »