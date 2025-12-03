Hercules makes move into Scotland

AIM-listed Hercules has opened an office in Motherwell to supply the Scottish construction and utilities industries with skilled labour across both site-based and office roles.

Hercules said that opening a permanent office in Scotland would enable it to better support some of its existing clients, while also capturing demand for skilled workers across the region.

Chief executive Brusk Korkmaz said: "As Hercules expands into Scotland, we are energised by the opportunity to play a pivotal role in the nation's infrastructure transformation.

"Scotland stands at the forefront of the UK's growth in renewables, transport and civil engineering, but it faces a critical shortage of skilled labour.

"Our mission is to bridge that gap, delivering not just people, but pre-trained, safety-focused teams who are ready to make an immediate impact on major projects.

"We're investing in local talent, apprenticeships and digital innovation to ensure our clients benefit from a workforce that is productive, compliant, and resilient. By partnering with Scottish communities, contractors, and authorities, Hercules is committed to supporting economic growth, sustainability, and the delivery of world-class infrastructure. We're here to help Scotland build for the future, safely, efficiently, and with lasting social value."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk