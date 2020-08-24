Highways England chief stands down

Jim O’Sullivan

Jim O’Sullivan leaves Highways England in early 2021 with no apparent succession plan – at last not one that has been shared with stakeholders.

Mr O’Sullivan joined Highways England in June 2015 on its transition from the Highways Agency, replacing Graham Dalton He had previously been managing director of Heathrow Airport Holdings and Edinburgh Airport.

Highways England is the subsidiary of the Department for Transport responsible for looking after the national road network.

The announcement of his departure coincides with the publication of Highways England’s second roads investment strategy, providing his successor with a ready-made to do list.

Jim O’Sullivan said that he was leaving the organisation “well placed to deliver the second roads period and to prepare for the third – that makes it a good time to step down”.

