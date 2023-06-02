Hildenborough flood protection works begin

Leigh flood storage area

Investigations have shown that storing water to 28.6 metres above ordnance datum will reduce flood risk to more than 1,400 homes in Tonbridge and Hildenborough. Storing to this level will need 16.4 hectares of extra land but will increase the capacity the Leigh flood storage area (FSA) by approximately 25% from 5.5 million cubic metres of water to more than seven million cubic metres.

VolkerStevin’s work for the Environment Agency will include installing three new gates at the Leigh FSA control structure. This will take place during the summer so that the structure can continue to operate during the higher-risk winter period. The gates will be specially-made, assembled and tested, ready for the work to begin in spring 2024, the Environment Agency said.

This year, the Environment Agency will raise a section of the flood embankment at Cattle Arch Bridge, near Leigh village, with a hardstanding constructed for temporary pumps. Work will also start on a new retaining wall at the Leigh pumping station to reinforce the existing embankment. The embankment raising work is expected to be complete in autumn 2023 and at the pumping station by early 2025.

At Hildenborough, pre-construction surveys are ongoing, with construction due to start on the embankment scheme in spring 2024. It is expected that the full scheme will be completed by autumn 2025.

Sally Harvey, Environment Agency area director for Kent, South London and East Sussex, said: “We are now pressing ahead with construction work, which will improve flood protection to more than 1,400 homes in Tonbridge and Hildenborough.”

