Hill acquires Little Chalfont development

development of Little Chalfont Park is set to start on site in spring 2025

The masterplan for Little Chalfont Park includes up to 380 private sale and affordable homes, a single-form entry primary school, a retirement village, a care home, sports and play facilities, a community centre, a health surgery and a local convenience store.

Hill’s acquisition of a former nine-hole golf course and a neighbouring property was facilitated by the acquisition of two local landowner companies, Biddulph (Buckinghamshire) Ltd and Homestead (REL) Ltd.

A planning application was submitted to the planning authority Buckinghamshire Council in 2021. After an initial refusal by the planning committee in 2022, the application was consented at appeal in early 2023. The next stage in the planning process will be a reserved matters (detailed) application, which Hill intends to submit to Buckinghamshire Council this autumn.

Plans for the development, in the London commuter belt, include 152 affordable homes (40%), with 80 for affordable rent, 34 for shared ownership, and 38 one-bedroom first homes discounted to 70% of their market value. The plans also include allocation for a retirement village of up to 100 homes, a care home for 60 residents and 15 custom-built plots, offering housing homes for people at all stages of life.

Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “At Hill, we're committed to building not just homes, but thriving communities where people of all ages love to live. The acquisition of this stunning site in Little Chalfont represents a unique opportunity to do just that, creating a vibrant, multi-generational village extension with a comprehensive range of essential community services and amenities woven into the fabric of the local area.

"Little Chalfont already boasts a strong sense of community, and we're committed to working closely with residents and other local stakeholders to ensure our development complements and enriches the existing landscape."

Much of that community has tried to stop the development. However, local opposition is now resigned to defeat. In a joint statement last year the parish council and Little Chalfont Community Association said: “We have worked hard to oppose this application ever since it was submitted, making substantial written and oral objections and commissioning professional studies of landscape, roads and ecology. We provided documentary and oral input at the public inquiry held in December 2022, where Buckinghamshire Council defended its decision to refuse the application. Despite these submissions, the inspector decided in favour of the developer.

“We expect the next stage will be a further planning application by the developer, this time seeking approval by Buckinghamshire Council of details not included in the original application (reserved matters). However, since the inspector gave outline approval to the application – in particular for the use of Lodge Lane and Burtons Lane for access – the development is likely to go ahead.”

Hill aims to start on site in the spring of 2025. The build phase is planned to last six years, with the final completions expected by spring/summer 2031.

