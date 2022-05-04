Hill Group on course to top £1bn revenue

Hill Group has planning permission to build 160 new homes on Killingdown Farm in Croxley Green, near Rickmansworth

The UK’s second largest privately owned house-builder posted record revenue of £753m for 2021 and pre-tax profit was up 47% to £65.1m.

It completed 2,318 homes in 2021 and has 8,300 in its development pipeline.

The Hill Group has a five-year plan to increase turnover to £1.2bn by 2025. With a balance sheet showing £163m of net cash and net assets of £273m, it is feeling confident of achieving that.

Chief executive Andy Hill said: “Performance has once again been strong in our core business, bringing high-quality housing to market, either as a private developer, joint venture partner, or as a partner to various residential providers. This year has also seen us bidding for, winning, and delivering more extensive and ambitious projects – especially widescale regeneration schemes – which will assist in driving our planned growth.”

“The excellent performance we have achieved this year, coupled with our new leadership structure and embedded ESG strategy, ensures we can be confident of achieving our growth targets and succeeding in our vision to be the UK’s most trusted housebuilder creating exceptional homes and sustainable communities.”

