Hill picked for Malibu lab project

The project is for research and development company HRL

It will provide owner’s representative/project management (OR/PM) services for the project. Research and development company HRL’s Malibu campus comprises multiple buildings housing office space, laboratories and industrial facilities, which need to be protected against power bumps and outages.

“It is important for any business to maintain operations during power outages,” said Hill senior vice president and deputy regional manager John Skoury. “Especially in California, where earthquakes and wildfires can unexpectedly disrupt power, having an alternative power source is essential. HRL’s new project will not only help guard against lost time and money, but also minimize safety hazards in laboratories during a power failure. Our team looks forward to providing OR/PM services to deliver the project successfully.”

During design, Hill will work closely with the design team to meet HRL’s requirements and acquire required permitting from the city of Malibu.

During construction, Hill’s responsibilities will include creating a risk-management process and project controls, reviewing and advising on all project plans and documents, managing project budgets and schedules, and troubleshooting unexpected problems. Hill will also serve as the main liaison between HRL and contractors. Hill will help to ensure the safety of all workers, a role that is seen as especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is expected to conclude in 2022.

