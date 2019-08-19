Hill wins estate renewal's £35m first phase

CGI of the new look High Path estate

Hill Group has been chosen for the High Path estate regeneration, which will see the redevelopment of more than 600 homes and new construction of an additional 1,000 new homes next to South Wimbledon station.

Hill was appointed by Clarion in July 2019 after a tender process, with the contract of the first phase worth £35m. The first phase at High Path comprises 125 apartments and nine houses. Construction of this first phase is scheduled to complete in 2021.

This is the first time that Hill has worked in Wimbledon; it has previously worked for Clarion on projects in Epsom and Rainham.

Hill regional director Cain Peters said: “Having previously worked on a number of regeneration projects across London, we’re confident that our highly experienced team are going to successfully deliver quality homes, whilst remaining respectful of the existing residents on the estate. Community engagement is so important with these projects – we’re not just redeveloping their homes, but their livelihoods too. We’re looking forward to providing energy efficient homes built to an excellent standard, that meet the needs and requirements of the community.”

Clarion Housing Group director of regeneration Bob Beaumont added: “Clarion’s Merton regeneration project will ultimately provide 1,700 high quality homes for the community in High Path. After six years of preparation and planning with residents and local stakeholders, we are pleased to appoint Hill to deliver the first phase of work. Clarion is committed to rehousing our existing residents first, so every one of the 134 new homes constructed will go to Clarion residents and leaseholders who already live on the High Path estate.”

