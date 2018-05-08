News » International » Hill wins major Indian rail projects » published 8 May 2018
Hill wins major Indian rail projects
Hill International is expanding its presence in India with wins on major rail and metro projects.
The wins are on two projects with a combined value estimated at nearly US$4bn (£3bn). They are in line with Hill’s aim to increase its presence in the fast-growing Indian infrastructure market.
The first contract is from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to provide project management services for a scheme that will double the 120km of rail line in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, India.
The second project entails providing quality and safety audit consultancy for the World Bank-funded Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Hill’s work covers the Sahnewal-Khurja section and Khurja-Dadri link. Hill will be working in conjunction with the consortium of Italferr and local consultant Vogue Construction & Consultancy Services for the related infrastructure on the 397km Sahnewal-Khurja section and the doubl- line electrified railway track for the 46km Khurja-Dadri link.
"Doubling the Varanasi Rail Line and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor are ambitious projects that present several technical challenges," said regional president for the Middle East, Abdo Kardous. “However, Hill’s expertise and experience will be valuable in helping both undertakings achieve their goals and support the region’s ongoing growth.”
