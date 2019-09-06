Hill wins Thessaloniki port expansion role

Hill will lead a consortium that includes Rogan Associates. The contract for client Thessaloniki Port Authority (THPA) involves expanding the marine works infrastructure of Pier 6.

The Port of Thessaloniki is key transportation hub for south-east Europe as a part of the core network of the Trans-European Transport Network. It occupies a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters and services of all types of cargo as well as passenger ferries and cruises. Following an international privatisation process that was concluded in March 2018, THPA is required to spend a minimum of €180m (£162m) on capital works to upgrade the port.

Upgrading Pier 6 involves the construction of an additional quay wall with a minimum continuous length of 440m. The scheme also includes construction of an additional yard area and all complementary infrastructure wors needed for the full operation of both the new quay wall and the corresponding yard. This will involve dredging of the navigation channel and ship maneuvering area at a minimum water depth of -17.60m MSL (mean sea level).

The overall duration of the project is 46 months and services to be provided by the consortium include the update and preparation of the detailed design, management of the construction procurement tender, and project management and supervision during construction.

“The upgrade of the Port of Thessaloniki is an investment of particular significance for the city, but also fostering cross-border synergies in south-east Europe and promoting regional growth,” said Manolis Sigalas, Hill’s vice president and managing director for southern Europe.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk