Glasgow picks CBRE for growth fund study

Glasgow City Council aims to support development and attracting investment, with the ambition to increase the city centre’s residential population to 40,000 by 2035.

CBRE, with input from economics, policy and strategy consultancy Mandala Partners, will assess potential funding models that bring together public and private capital to address viability gaps and support development in central Glasgow, and examine how a fund could be structured and financed.

The assessment will consider approaches developed by local and regional authorities across the UK to identify a model suited to Glasgow’s development challenges and the Scottish funding context. The initial focus will be on central Glasgow, with scope for any future fund to be scaled up to the wider region.

The business case is being prepared in line with HM Treasury’s Green Book guidance and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Delivery of the business case is being overseen by a Glasgow City Council steering group comprising elected members and senior officers.

Preparing the business case is the first step in assessing whether a growth fund could be established. Any decision on whether to create one, and how it would be structured, will be taken by the Council following consideration of the business case.

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