Hitachi takes elevator speed record

The Hitachi elevator is in the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, a skyscraper complex in Guangzhou China. The official certificate was presented on Friday following verification of the speed earlier this month.

The elevator travels with a rated speed of 1,260m/min – equal to 75.6km/h or 21m/s - and connects the ground floor to the hotel lobby on the 95th floor - a distance of 440m - in approximately 42 seconds.

In 2012, Hitachi received an order for 151 elevators and escalators for the 530m-tall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, which consists of offices, serviced apartments, hotels and commercial facilities.

On 10th September, the Rosewood Guangzhou hotel opened on the 93rd to 108th floors and the record was measured.

In 1968, Hitachi developed an elevator with the speed of 300m/min, the fastest in Japan at that time, and delivered it to Kasumigaseki Building, Japan's first skyscraper.

In 1995, it founded Hitachi Elevator China, a manufacturing, sales and service company for elevators and escalators. China's new elevators and escalators market has become the world's largest, with demand exceeding 500,000 units - more than 50% of global demand.

