Hitachi UK teams up with Topcon

David Roberts, CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery UK, (left) with Dave Bennett, managing director of Topcon Positioning GB

Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK) will install the Topcon X53-x automated machine control system on its range of excavators.

The Topcon X53-x uses some of the same components as Topcon's original machine control system but has the addition of hydraulic automated control. It provides automated depth control, meaning even a poor or novice operator can get it right.

David Roberts, CEO of HCMUK, said: "Our customers are increasingly looking for enhanced productivity and efficiency in their excavators and, with connected technology like ConSite, Hitachi has been proactive in providing solutions for some time now. By entering into this partnership with Topcon, we are taking our intelligent machine offering to the next level, allowing our customers to choose from a base kit to future proof their fleets, through to full automation as seen on the ZX225US-6."

Dave Bennett, managing director of Topcon Positioning GB, said: "The demand for intelligent machine control systems is continuing to grow across the UK and at Topcon we're committed to always being one step ahead to ensure construction professionals have access to the best possible equipment – which is why it's great to work with a company like Hitachi.”

