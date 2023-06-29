Hobson & Porter to build Grimsby youth centre

A team from Hobson & Porter with stakeholders on site

Hobson & Porter will start the preliminary works at Garth Lane in Grimsby in the next few months, converting heritage industrial buildings into the Horizon Youth Zone.

The disused site was formerly home to West Haven Maltings and Migar House buildings. The maltings and grain store were built in the 19th century and are listed.

Horizon Youth Zone is being created by national youth charity OnSide, with support from North East Lincolnshire Council. Other supporters include Historic England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, The Youth Investment Fund and private donors, including the Danish energy company Ørsted.

Hobson & Porter business development director Joe Booth said: “This is a very intricate, exciting project that plays to several of our strengths; not least listed, heritage building restoration, educational buildings and the creation of sports and leisure facilities. Our track record in Grimsby has been incredibly strong in recent years and we are delighted to be playing our part in turning the tide for investment in the town.”

Expected to open in early 2025, the state-of-the-art youth centre will provide young people with activities and learning opportunities. Facilities will include an indoor climbing wall, a four-court sports hall, training kitchen, music room with recording studio, gym, dance and drama studio, 3G pitch and an arts & crafts room.

Other projects that Hobson & Porter is working on in the area include the construction of the Grimsby Hub operations and maintenance facility for RWE. This multi-million-pound contract includes an extension to the existing Triton Knoll offshore wind farm operations base at Grimsby’s Royal Dock. It is also working on a new £5.5m engineering training centre in Stallingborough on behalf of Humberside Engineering Training Association (HETA), which will open this summer.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk