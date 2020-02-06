Hochtief picked for Australian highways

In Victoria, CPB will upgrade the South Gippsland Highway between Koonwarra and Meeniyan. The project is funded by the Victorian and Australian governments and will involve the realignment of the highway to improve driver safety and provide more reliable journeys.

The other project is Mackay Northern Access Upgrade in Queensland. The project, which is funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, will target congestion on the Bruce Highway. It will improve traffic efficiency by creating additional capacity north of Mackay, helping cope with population growth and increases in traffic volumes over the years to come.

CPB Contractors Managing Director Diego Zumaquero said: “CPB Contractors continues to play a key role in delivering vital infrastructure for regional communities across Australia. We’re committed to working closely with local communities and the governments of Victoria and Queensland to deliver these important upgrades safely and efficiently.”

Completion of both projects is scheduled for 2022.

