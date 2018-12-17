Hochtief JV lands $3.9bn Australian interchange

The interchange will generate revenue of approximately AU$1.95bn to each of the partners in the 50:50 joint venture. Client for the scheme is the Roads & Maritime Services agency in the state of New South Wales.

The work is the final stages of the WestConnex project, to link the M4 and M5. The WestConnex M4-M5 Link Rozelle Interchange will connect the extended M4 and the New M5 to the Anzac Bridge and Victoria Rd. It will also provide for a connection to the proposed Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link project.

CPB Contractors has already completed the WestConnex M4 Widening project and is delivering the WestConnex M4 East and WestConnex New M5 with its joint venture partners.

Construction will start next year and conclude in 2023.