Hochtief lands $1.4bn Australian metro project

The contract was awarded to Systems Connect, a joint venture between CPB Contractors and UGL, both of which are subsidiaries of Cimic, which in turn is owned by Hochtief.

“We’re currently digging twin new metro tunnels between Chatswood and Sydenham - this is the contract that will turn these tunnels into a working railway,” said transport and infrastructure minister Andrew Constance.

CPB and UGL’s contract includes 31km of underground railway track to be laid in the twin railway tunnels from Chatswood to Sydenham as well as 31km of overhead power equipment and 11 new substations to power the metro. Among the other tasks are the installation of over 350km of high voltage, low voltage and tunnel service cabling; connecting the railway tracks from the end of Sydney Metro at Chatswood to new tracks into the city; and work on two facilities for trains. The team will also install tunnel equipment such as ventilation, drainage and emergency evacuation and monitoring equipment as well as the fit out of the tunnel ventilation and high voltage equipment in the seven new underground stations.

“The project combines the proven rail-sector expertise within our construction company CPB Contractors and our asset solutions provider UGL to deliver an end-to-end result, covering design, construction and commissioning of the project,” said Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright.

UGL managing director Jason Spears added: “The involvement of our in-house operation and maintenance teams throughout the design and construct phases will optimise operational performance at the project.”

It is the seventh Sydney Metro City & Southwest contract to be awarded. The massive scale of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project means that the final contract value may vary due to ongoing fine-tuning and optimisation involving the 14 other major contracts. The overall project budget range is AU$11.5bn to AU$12.5bn.

Work is scheduled to start this year and are scheduled to conclude in 2024.