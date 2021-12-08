Hochtief team picked for Australian highway

Duplication works for Victor Harbor Road form part of the contract

CPB Contractors, which is part of Hochtief’s Cimic Group, has been selected for the project by the South Australian government as part of the Fleurieu Connections Alliance with the Department of Infrastructure & Transport, Aurecon and GHD. The contract involves the delivery duplication works on the Main South Road and the Victor Harbor Road in South Australia.

The alliance contract will generate revenue to CPB Contractors of approximately AU$314m (£168m).

The duplication works are funded by the federal and South Australian Governments and are designed reduce traffic congestion, improve road safety and connectivity, and support economic growth in the Southern Fleurieu region.

The Main South Road duplication involves duplicating approximately ten kilometres from south of Griffiths Road, Seaford to Aldinga. The Victor Harbor Road duplication involves duplicating approximately five kilometres between Main South Road, Old Noarlunga and Main Road, McLaren Vale.

Cimic Group executive chairman and chief executive officer Juan Santamaria said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to deliver these important projects in South Australia aimed at reducing travel times and increasing safety for the local community and visitors to the Southern Fleurieu region. CPB Contractors will deliver the works with a strong focus on safety, quality, the environment and on minimizing impacts on the local community.”

Construction will start in early 2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

