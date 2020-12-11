Homes England abandons static frameworks

At the moment, if you’re not on the list, you don’t get it. Soon, the list if approved suppliers will not be set in stone.

From July 2021 a new dynamic purchasing system (DPS) will replace the current delivery partner panel (DPP3). The DPS will change how Homes England procures housebuilders, it said, “increasing flexibility and introducing a new more proportionate approach to ensuring partners’ ability to deliver homes on sites”.

The DPS is planned to open for the first round of applications from April 2021. House-builders will have the option to apply to join the DPS at any time as the pipeline of sites coming to market are publicised on the Homes England Land Hub or are brought forward by public sector landowners.

“We are moving away from the DPP approach where housebuilders had one opportunity to join when the panel was renewed,” Homes England said. “This new dynamic and land led approach will open Homes England sites up more widely to the whole market and be more flexible to accommodate market changes.”

SMEs bidding to deliver smaller sites will be given simpler entry criteria than those expected of developers bidding for larger sites.

Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley said: “Whilst a government procurement framework may not sound like exciting news, our new dynamic purchasing system and land led approach really does modernise how we invite bids for public land. I hope our partners can see that we’ve actively listened to their feedback and acted on it.

“Our new DPS, with its new flexibilities, new membership criteria and more effective approach to marketing sites, will benefit our partners in the public sector and the housebuilding sector, particularly new entrants and SMEs.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk