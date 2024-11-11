Homes England seeks new leadership

Homes England chair Peter Freeman (left) and chief executive Peter Denton (right)

Homes England chair Peter Freeman and chief executive Peter Denton are both stepping down from their roles after four years leading the government agency together.

Peter Denton leaves in the New Year; Peter Freeman will stay only until his successor is in place later next year.

Eamonn Boylan, a former deputy chief executive of both Manchester City Council and the Homes & Communities Agency (a predecessor of Homes England), has been appointed interim chief executive of Homes Engand from Wednesday 15th January 2025.

Peter Freeman said: “Under Peter Denton’s leadership, despite economic headwinds, the Agency has met its targets and increasingly demonstrated its pivot back to a place-based organisation. I look forward to continuing to lead the Agency until my successor is appointed, and will then focus my attentions on my role as chair of the Cambridge Growth Company.”

Peter Denton said: “Our work together at the agency as ‘the Peters’ has reflected a period of intense activity and achievement for the agency. We successfully navigated the transition to being a fully-fledged and empowered housing and regeneration agency delivering strongly, especially in affordable housing, and initiating many catalytic regeneration projects throughout the country.”

Denton added: “The agency is excited to help the government realise its target of 1.5m homes, and to offer capacity and capability to the mayors and local councils to deliver their local growth plans, including the largest delivery of new social housing in two generations.

"This will require a leadership team with a time horizon extending beyond the period I had originally set for myself. It’s important, therefore, that 2025 sees a new chair and a new CEO taking on this incredible fresh mandate.”

The government is commissioning head hunters to find permanent replacements.

