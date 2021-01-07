Homes England selects consultants' panel

The strategic research and economic analysis framework will be used to procure strategic economic research, analysis, advice and modelling, economic appraisal and associated research and analysis, and impact assessment and evaluation services.

It is live until 2024 and can be used by any public body.

The selected firms are:

Aecom

Alma Economics

Amion Consulting

Arcadis Consulting

Centre for Economics & Business Research

Chamberlainwalker Economics

Cushman & Wakefield Debenham Tie Leung

Frazer Nash Consultancy

Genecon

Hatch Associates

Iceni Projects

Jacobs

Metro Dynamics

Mott Macdonald

Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners

Ove Arup & Partners

Pricewaterhousecoopers

RSM UK Consulting

Savills

SQW

Stantec

Steer Davies & Gleave

Ursus Consulting

Volterra Partners

WSP

Cushman & Wakefield partner Ben Pretty said: “I am delighted we have been reappointed as a preferred advisor to Homes England on this prestigious national economics panel. Our combined economic and market facing property expertise means that we are very well placed to support Homes England’s housing delivery agenda going forward. Despite the current macro-economic instability, housing delivery remains a key national priority and Homes England’s role in promoting innovation/productivity and addressing failures within the market is critical to meet housing needs going forward.”

