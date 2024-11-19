House-builder takes open plan to the next level

A standard Barton house from Miller Homes on the outside; inside, it can be entirely up to you

It is not unusually for buyers of new-build properties to be able to specify design features or fixtures and fittings of their new homes. But Miller Homes is taking this to a new level at its Cleve Wood development in the village of Thornbury in Gloucestershire, releasing a collection of ‘shell’ homes.

Miller Homes is delivering a total of 13 plots at the site that will be externally and structurally completed, with buyers given the opportunity to design the internal layout of the property for themselves.

Prices start from £380,000, and buyers can choose from up to four standard external designs (the Ayrton, Barton, Creswell or Dolwood). Internally, it’s entirely up to them.

The homes form part of the wider Cleve Wood development in Thornbury.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “These homes at Cleve Wood provide a unique opportunity for customers to fulfil their desire to create their own dream home from the inside, using a high-specification Miller Homes property as the basis for their vision.

Miller Homes' Dolwood design

“The homes will all benefit from energy efficient components through the window and door fittings, insulation, and the strengths of being built using all the latest technology from our dedicated on site construction team.

“However, once the shell of each home is built, it will be over to the customer to expertly design their own home and create a masterpiece of their own which they can be truly proud of.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk