House-builders sought for £540m framework

The JV North contractors framework for new build housing runs for four years from July 2021 until the end of June 2025.

The predominant type of construction work will be affordable new build houses, flats and bungalows although occasionally some conversion and remodelling contracts may be included.

Construction works may also include associated public realm works and infrastructure.

JV North is a consortium of housing associations and local authorities in the northwest that collectively manage more than 125,000 homes.

It is seeking eight contractors for Lot 1, construction works valued at between £1m and £4m, eight for Lot 2 (£4m-£10m) and six for Lot 3 (£10m+).

The tender notice is at delta-esourcing.com and closes on 11th May 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk