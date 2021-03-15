House building starts on old Caparo steelworks site

The 16-acre site in Walsall

The development, on Green Lane in Walsall, will have 252 units and is called Lockside because it is alongside a canal.

It is the first development for the Anthem Lovell joint venture partnership between Walsall Housing Group (WHG) and Morgan Sindall subsidiary Lovell.

It follows the clean-up of the former Caparo Engineering works in Walsall made possible with a multi-million-pound investment from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) under its ‘brownfield first’ policy. The approach unlocks and prioritises former industrial sites for new development ahead of green belt land, working in partnership with Walsall Council.

Lovell Homes will offer 132 of the homes (of various sizes) for open market sale, with WHG taking on 120 properties.

The project is expected to take five years to complete, with the first homes expected to be ready in October 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk