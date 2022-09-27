Housing association brings in fire safety consultants

Artist’s impression of Holborn Place, an Aspire development under way in Newcastle- under-Lyme

Staffordshire-based housing association Aspire Housing has appointed construction consultant Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) to provide fire consultancy services.

RLB has been given a three-year contract to advise on compliance with new regulations arising from the Building Safety Act for its new build and refurbishment projects.

Aspire owns and manages more than 9,000 homes across Staffordshire and Cheshire.

Development and regeneration director Farmeda Kosar said: “We have ambitious growth plans at Aspire Housing and providing the best, safest homes to our customers is at the very heart of this. The expertise that the RLB team bring with them in fire consultancy services is exemplary and we are really looking forward to working with them on our development schemes.”

RLB partner Tim Sims, the firm’s building safety lead for the Midlands, said: “Ensuring the ‘golden thread’ from design to construction to handover is an essential part of fire safety; we are really proud to have been appointed by Aspire Housing to support them with this vital work. It demonstrates the commitment of Aspire to instil best practice building safety measures into the core of its operations and being prepared for any new future regulations.”

