Housing association looks to fill £1.2bn framework

The five-year framework is split into five specialist lots

Procurement for the framework will start in January, ready to formally start in October 2022. It will be live for four years with an option to extend by a year to autumn 2027.

Katie Bond, group director for sales and building safety at Notting Hill Genesis, said: “This is a complex, long-term programme that will run for many years and our framework will enable us to be more dynamic once problems are identified and allow works to be carried out swiftly and professionally.”

The five lots will cover:

Planned investment works: Building envelope and communal spaces

Planned investment works: Kitchens and bathrooms

Building safety works: Cladding remediation and wider capital works

Building safety works: Cladding remediation only

Fire risk assessment remediation works: (Active and passive fire safety)

Contractors can find out more about the framework and see the prior information notice at www.nhg.org.uk/building-homes/planned-investment-works-and-bs-framework.

A ‘meet the buyer’ event is planned for December 2021, which will be open to all organisations that have registered interest.

