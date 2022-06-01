Housing association names fire consultants for £36m framework

The consultants will provide services throughout the lifespan of Notting Hill Genesis building stock, from design and construction through to refurbishment, maintenance and management.

The four-year framework runs until 30th April 2026 and is valued at £36m.

The framework is split into five lots, three of which relate to existing buildings and will be primarily used by the in-house building safety team, while the others will be mainly used by its development team for new projects.

The framework covers:

Lot 1a – for chartered fire engineers to undertake technical risk assessments of buildings and systems to ensure compliance and fire safety, provide remedial advice, offer expert witness services and produce EWS1 forms to support sales, remortgaging and staircasing

Lot 1b – for consultants to undertake observational and invasive surveys of building components and systems, provide remedial advice, carry out inspections and support with resident engagement

Lot 1c – for ancillary services to support the evaluating and managing of fire safety through laser scanning, 3D modelling, documentation and the production of safety case reviews

Lot 2a – to deliver the full range of fire consultant requirements to the development team and offer an end-to-end solution for new-build projects, covering both design-stage fire engineer services and construction-stage fire safety and compliance monitoring

Lot 2b – to provide construction-stage fire safety and compliance monitoring only.

The selected companies are:

Airey Miller

Arcadis

Ashton Fire

Bailey Partnership (Consultants)

BB7 Fire

Built Environment Reality Capture (T/A Multivista)

Capital Property & Construction Consultants

Clear Safety Services

Cognition Architecture

Hilson Moran Partnership

Hunter & Partners and FIRE Consultancy

Hydrock Consultants

International Fire Consultants

John Rowan & Partners

Martin Arnold

OFR Consultants

Osborn Associates

PRP Architects

Sweco & MLM Group

Tri Fire

Some firms may feature on more than one lot.

Katie Bond, group director for sales and building safety at Notting Hill Genesis, said: “Our priority is making sure our homes are safe, whether they are in existing buildings or our planned developments. The experts that have earned a place on this framework will play a vital role in the planning, management and review of this vital work.”

