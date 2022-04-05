Housing association plans £210m investment

Bernicia chief executive John Johnston

The investment will focus on the construction of at least 600 new homes across the northeast region as well as improvement works.

The housing association owns and manages 14,000 properties, employs more than 550 staff and has an annual turnover of £90m.

Bernicia’s new four year plans shows investments of:

£85m in new housing, building at least 600 new homes

£63m of major maintenance works to improve existing homes and estates

£61m on day-to-day and cyclical repairs programmes

It plans to ensure that more than 90% of its homes meet energy efficiency rating SAP C or above, five years ahead of government target

Chief executive John Johnston said: “Over the next four years, we will put our human and financial resources to work, using our skills to release more capacity to support our tenants, customers and communities at a time when arguably they need it most.

“We are pledging significant extra resources to support financial inclusion, building aspiration and increasing confidence, providing the training, skills and job opportunities people deserve.”

