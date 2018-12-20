Housing group tenders £160m framework

Bromford, which merged with Merlin Housing Society in July 2018, is planning one of the largest housing association-led new homes programmes across the midlands and southwest England.
It is seeking to procure a framework of contractors and developers to deliver its programme over the coming years, with a focus of delivery in the southwest, since its in-house construction company, Bromford Developments Ltd (BDL) undertakes schemes anywhere within an hour’s drive of Wolverhampton.
The four-year contract is divided into three lots. Lot 1 will cover small developments (up to 20 units) of affordable housing; Lot 2 will cover medium developments (20 units or more) of mainly affordable housing with potential open market sales; and Lot 3 will cover large developments (100 units or more) of both affordable housing and open market sales on a shared risk and reward basis.
Bromford proposes to use the JCT 2016 Framework and Design & Build as a basis for the contract documents, with amendments to reflect the collaborative and open-book approach intended between Bromford and its partners. Bromford may look to move towards using the NEC forms of contract as the collaborative nature of the relationships develop.
Deadline for applications is 15th January 2019. Bromford uses the Due North – Pro Contract procurement portal: procontract.due-north.com