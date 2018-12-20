Housing group tenders £160m framework

Bromford, which merged with Merlin Housing Society in July 2018, is planning one of the largest housing association-led new homes programmes across the midlands and southwest England.

It is seeking to procure a framework of contractors and developers to deliver its programme over the coming years, with a focus of delivery in the southwest, since its in-house construction company, Bromford Developments Ltd (BDL) undertakes schemes anywhere within an hour’s drive of Wolverhampton.

The four-year contract is divided into three lots. Lot 1 will cover small developments (up to 20 units) of affordable housing; Lot 2 will cover medium developments (20 units or more) of mainly affordable housing with potential open market sales; and Lot 3 will cover large developments (100 units or more) of both affordable housing and open market sales on a shared risk and reward basis.

Bromford proposes to use the JCT 2016 Framework and Design & Build as a basis for the contract documents, with amendments to reflect the collaborative and open-book approach intended between Bromford and its partners. Bromford may look to move towards using the NEC forms of contract as the collaborative nature of the relationships develop.