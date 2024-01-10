HS2 awards £95m security contract

The new five-year contract, awarded to Control Risks Limited, has specific requirements for the "management of locked on protesters" and could be worth up to £150m eventually, with extensions.

The contract notice for the specialist security services contract states that: “The appointed contractor is to provide safe and effective incident management and response, proactive area patrolling, close personal protection and management of locked on protesters. The appointed contractor is to carry out these operations with minimal impact on the HS2 programme, whilst operating at the highest safety and operational levels to minimise any reputational impact on HS2 Ltd and the HS2 project. The contractor is expected to be insight led, with gathering of insight forming a significant part of the contract, the remainder being reactive to incident.”

