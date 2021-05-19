HS2 contractors showcase battery power

The HS2 minister is shown some of the battery-powered machinery being used at Curzon Street

HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson visited the Curzon Street site on Tuesday for the formal contract signing with Mace Dragados, the Anglo-Spanish joint venture selected as main contractor for the £570m build.

However, it was the early works contractor LMJV (Laing O’Rourke and J Murphy & Sons Joint Venture) that had more to show off to the minister.

The signing event took place during a Cleaner Construction Showcase on site in which LMJV demonstrated some of their emission-free machinery.

Battery powered plant on site includes Select Plant’s Liebherr LR 1250.1 Unplugged crawler crane, a Faresin 6.26 electric telehandler from Murphy and a Galizia G90 pick & carry crane supplied by Preston-based Lifting Projects UK. (Select Plant is Laing O’Rourke’s plant division.)

The Faresin telehandler and Galizia crane are both made in Italy and distributed in the UK by GGR.

On the Curzon Street site there are also eco-hybrid trucks, an electric sweeper, a generator powered by hydrogenated vegetable oil, solar-powered generators, recycled curbing and sustainable asphalt – all brought in to help cut carbon emissions on this site as well as other HS2 sites between London and Birmingham.

HS2’s senior project manager for Curzon Street Station, Nicola Henderson-Reid, said: “Not only is HS2 playing a critical role creating jobs and contracts, the project is also committed to building the new railway in the most sustainable way possible. The green technology on show in Birmingham today places HS2 at the forefront of the UK ambition to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry.”

